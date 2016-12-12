Eighth period of ordinary sessions of the National Assembly of People’s Power convoked

Using the authority granted me in the Constitution of the Republic, in its Article 81, section b,

I CONVOKE

On December 27, of the current year, at 9:00 am, in the International Conference Center, the holding of the Eighth Period of Ordinary Sessions of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

To be disseminated to deputies of the National Assembly of People’s Power, as well as to state bodies and institutions, as established, and published in the Republic’s Official Gazette, for general information.

ISSUED, in the city of Havana, December 7, 2016, Year 58 of the Revolution.

Fuente: Granma

imop/