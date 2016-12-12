Cuba and European Union sign Political Dialog and Cooperation Accord

Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez is in Brussels to sign the Accord on Political Dialog and Cooperation with the European Union during a ceremony to take place Monday at the European Council.

According to Granma newspaper, the Cuban foreign minister will first meet with the European Union´s

High Representative for Foreign Policy, Federica Mogherini and then proceed to sign the document.

The accord between Havana and the European Union will be signed following the dropping by the

European Union of its 1996 Common Position, which was originally rejected by Cuba due to its unilateral, selective, discriminating and interfering nature, said Cuban deputy foreign minister Abelardo Moreno in recent statements.

The accord will provide both sides with a legal and reciprocal framework of relations based on mutual

respect and favoring the development of political dialog and cooperation, including trade relations.

