Tribute to Fidel in Grenada

A special tribute to the recently deceased leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, took place during the celebration of the 44th anniversary of relations between Cuba and the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Addressing the event, organized by the Cuban diplomatic mission in the island country, was Terence Marryshow, from the Grenada-Cuba Friendship Association, who emphasized the role Fidel played in the training of thousands of professionals in the region.

Marryshow recalled the solidarity and collaboration offered by the Cuban government and people in different spheres, despite facing the economic, commercial, financial blockade imposed by the United States.

Grenada’s Minister of Public Health, Nickolas Steele, referred to Fidel’s legacy in the Caribbean and around the world, and praised Cuban aid in the fields of medical care, construction, and education.

Cuba’s ambassador in Saint George, María Caridad Balaguer, thanked all present for the many expressions of solidarity on the part of the people and government of Grenada.

Fuente: Granma

