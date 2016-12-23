Cuba and US sign cooperation agreement on meteorological and climate issues

On December 21, Cuban and U.S. officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the exchange of information and research regarding meteorology and climate issues.

The document, signed by the Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) affiliated with Cuba’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma), and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will cover issues related to weather forecasting; changes in atmospheric and climate conditions; the expansion and integration of meteorological observation and monitoring networks; and hurricane analysis and prediction, according to a statement issued by the Cuban Embassy in Washington.

Signing on behalf of Cuba was first deputy minister of Citma, Fernando González, and for the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Environmental Observation and Prediction, Manson Brown.

The memorandum aims to facilitate the gathering and exchange of information, as well as joint research on meteorological issues, along with those related to climate change, oceanography, and atmospheric pollution, stated Fernández during the signing ceremony.

The Cuban official noted the importance of such matters for the sustainable development of both countries, the region, and world.

We hope that this step will mark the beginning of a longstanding and increasingly collaborative relationship between the meteorology communities of Cuba and the U.S., he noted.

Meanwhile, Insmet director Celso Pasos highlighted the significance of the agreement given a rise in the frequency, severity, and impact of hurricanes – a challenge shared by the two countries.

A reliable meteorological and weather prediction system, based on trustworthy observations and modern physical-mathematical models, is vital to implementing new early warning systems, he stated, adding that such systems will also enable both countries to perfect action plans aimed at reducing vulnerabilities associated with extreme weather events.

Fuente: Granma

