Cuban President sends condolence to Russia

On December 26, Cuban President, Raúl Castro, sent his most heartfelt condolences to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, following the recent Black Sea tragedy, which resulted in the death of 92 people, according to diplomatic sources.

All 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble – official choir of the Russian military which also includes a band and a dance company – as well as other passengers and journalists from three television channels died in the plane crash which occurred yesterday, December 25.

In his message, the Army General fondly recalled concerts given in December 2014 by the Alexandrov Ensemble.

On behalf of the Cuban people and government, Raúl Castro, extended his sympathies to the families of the victims of the accident.

Fuente: Granma

