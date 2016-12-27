Eusebio Leal Calls on Cuban Youths to Preserve History

“All my thoughts have focused on work, I do not know if I will repent, but my source of inspiration has motivated other men and women who have put all their effort together into this restoration work. It is necessary to preserve history, the past of the homeland, I have worked and trained for that reason”, Leal told Cuban television.
Speaking on the Cuban TV program Round Table on Friday, Leal, who also holds a Master’s Degree on Latin American, Caribbean and Cuban Studies, recalled the moment when ‘Fidel’ entrusted him with the work of restoring the capital.
Leal gave an overview of the ongoing work to restore the Cuban capital, especially those being done at the National Capitol, the current headquarters of the National People’s Power Assembly.
He also spoke about the works carried out in the mythical Paseo del Prado and Havana’s Malecon (Seafront Drive), specifically in the historic heart of the city.
Leal stressed the need to preserve the most prominent feats and actions of Cuban patriots and to defend, above all, the idiosyncrasy and the genuine nature of the nation.
The United Nations Goodwill ambassador called on young Cubans to defend their roots, national symbols, the historic legacy of the heroes who fought for independence from the ‘mambises’ (guerrillas who fought against Spanish rule) to the centennial youths led by the eternal Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.
