Efficiency and discipline to turn the economy around

The day provided a timely opportunity for the screening of a video on Fidel’s impact on the Cuban legislature, where the halls of Havana’s International Conference Center have served as the scene of debate and struggle to carry forward the many battles undertaken by the Cuban people – the economy, the collapse of the Soviet camp, the return of the boy Elián González and the Cuban Five.

President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and deputy from Santiago de Cuba since the body was founded in 1976, Esteban Lazo Hernández, noted that the tribute to Fidel invites all to reflect on what the concept of Revolution means to them. “Let us think about every one of these fundamental reflections which, we are called upon to fulfill day by day, with a firm and lasting commitment.”

He also recalled that on December 26, several new deputies had assumed their responsibilities, greeting and welcoming these individuals.

During the plenary session, the 2016 economic performance report, the proposed economic plan, and projected State Budget for the coming year were presented and approved.

The deputies approved a law on the use of the name and likeness of Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz; agreed to extend the experiment being conducted in Artemisa and Mayabeque until the end of the current legislature in 2018; and formally designated 2017 as Year 59 of the Revolution.

Likewise, Susely Morfa González, first secretary of the Young Communists League, was elected as a member of the Council of State, with 564 votes, 100% of the valid ballots.

DEVELOPMENT OF ENERGY SECTOR TO CONSOLIDATE THE ECONOMY

Following the report by Deputy Lina Pedraza Rodríguez, minister of Finances and Prices, on the proposed 2017 State Budget law, legislators concentrated their remarks on the need to ensure the efficient use and allocation of energy resources, as well as securing investment and development of renewable energy, in addition to other issues key to the social and economic development of the country.

In regards to renewable resources, Deputy Alfredo López Valdés emphasized that beyond working hard to make the economic plan a reality this coming year, priority must be placed on the launching of renewable energy projects, on the basis of the numerous studies which have been conducted.

He explained that there are a dozen wind farms in the country to be developed by 2030; in addition to existing photovoltaic arrays, hydroelectric facilities, and the generation of electricity with biomass, which are being developed – the latter being the country’s most used renewable source of energy.

Nonetheless, the deputy insisted that it is the control and conservation of energy that presents the greatest challenge this coming year, emphasizing efforts to continue reducing usage of electricity during peak times, which provides the greatest savings.

In regards to fuel, he commented that although sales have increased, the detection of irregularities in the use and assignment of gasoline, associated with theft and misappropriation, is still insufficient, thus affecting important economic activities.

On this issue, Lazo Hernández noted that this is not the exclusive task of the Ministry of Energy and Mining, but rather of the entire society, including staff at workplaces, delegates, and presidents of People’s Councils, who can play a significant role.

Deputy Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, from the municipality of Mayarí in the province of Holguín, indicated that, among the difficulties, he has noted the lack of administrative control of debit cards, used frequently in the management of resources in construction, transport, and agriculture.

During the plenary, it was noted that in the province of Camagüey, while sales have increased, some municipalities inexplicably find their accounts precisely at zero, at the end of the every month. Emphasized was the need to not only control the allocation of fuel, but also be aware of the level of activity, measuring – for example – the gas mileage of agricultural equipment and how this affects the cost of production.

The idea that audits must be rigorous, and of concern to all, was repeatedly noted during the discussion, as was the fact that the country is making an effort to avoid impacting the residential sector’s access to electricity.

Deputy Milagro de la Caridad Pérez Caballero, from Ciego de Ávila, referred to basic premises which must be incorporated into daily work, such as never allowing expenses to surpass income; conservation of resources; the fulfillment of plans at the plant level; the rational use of budget allocations; and purposefully working on each priority established.

Lazo Hernández, for his part, commented that the cause of problems must be identified at each site, that these phenomena must be taken on as battles, going into detail everywhere. Those responsible, he said, must be held accountable for their assigned tasks and face severe sanctions, if they don’t fulfill their duties.

Orlando Celso García, deputy from Florida and president of the sugar industry enterprise group Azcuba, reported that in 2017, growth of 37% over this year is projected, emphasizing strategic efforts to lower costs. He reported that the industry’s fuel consumption rates have improved because supervision and control measures have been adopted, he said.

He likewise insisted on the importance of workers seeing savings, achieved by reducing costs and increasing efficiency, reflected in their salaries.

On another issue, Agustín Lage, legislator from the municipality of Yaguajay, referred to Fidel’s statements on the significance of science to the country’s economic development, while noting the absence of budget allocations for scientific and technological research, in proposals for the coming year, something that has always been included in the past.

While funding for research is taken into consideration in all sectors, he said, more is needed given the role of science and technology. He mentioned the example of the BioCubaFarma pharmaceutical enterprise group, which finances investigations with its earnings. Nonetheless, he asserted, these companies need a budgeted environment in which to conduct scientific research as well.

Elba Rosa Pérez, minister of Science, Technology, and Environment, indicated that this issue is being analyzed in conjunction with the Ministry of Finances and Prices.

Mirtha Millán, deputy from the Isle of Youth special municipality commented that despite economic limitations that will be faced next year, maintaining basic social services will be a fundamental premise.

Fuente: Granma

