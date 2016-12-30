Honoring the homeland

Appearing on Cuban television’s Mesa Redonda news show, Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) Colonel Jorge Luis Velázquez offered details of what has been planned for the city’s historic José Martí Plaza de la Revolución, beginning at 7:00am, January 2, 2017.

The officer reported that significant moments in Cuban history will be recalled during the parade, with the inclusion of a mambi cavalry unit, a replica of the Granma yacht, Rebel Army columns, and internationalist combatants, as well as the children’s theater company La Colmenita.

He added that formations from the country’s Camilo Cienfuegos military academies will participate, as well as representatives from FAR and Ministry of the Interior training centers, the country’s three regional armies, tank divisions, special Navy troops, the border patrol, and provincial militias.

Likewise scheduled to march are groups from Defense Councils which play a key role in the “war of the entire people” strategy, as well as student militias and Production and Defense Brigades.

Joining the military parade through the Plaza, already decorated with flags and banners, will be blocs of Cuban youth, to whom the event is also dedicated.

Lisandra Montero, from the Young Communist League in Havana, reported that youth from national sports academies will lead the youth contingent, followed by middle and high school students, and young workers from the BioCubaFarma company, with 300 students from Havana’s José Antonio Echeverría Technology University bring up the rear.

Also expected to join the march are contingents of workers from a variety of sectors, including education, healthcare, communications, construction and tourism, along with homemakers, retirees, and veteran revolutionary combatants.

Fuente: Granma

