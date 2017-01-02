Minute by minute: Cuba marches for its Revolución

7:48.-Blocs of infantry represent each of the country’s three armies: eastern, Central and Western.

7:45.- A contingent from the Granma Naval Academy Naval Granma, Antonio Maceo Order, a school preparing officers for the Revolutionary War Navy since 1959.

7:40.-The military review begins in Havana’s José Martí Plaza de la Revolución

7:35.-The children’s theater company La Colmenita is marching in representation of the island’s children.

7:15.-“Cuba will never renounce a single one of its principles,” Jennifer Bello, president of the Federation of University Students quotes Raúl.

7:12.-Army General Raúl Castro Ruz presides.

7:05.-More than 3,000 elementary school students accompany a replica of Granma yacht, leading the march.

A few hours after the celebration of the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, today Monday January 2, Havana’s Plaza de la Revolución, is hosting a Military Parade and march of the Combatant People in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Granma expedition’s landing and the heroic uprising in Santiago de Cuba (Revolutionary Armed Forces Day), this year honoring Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro, and Cuba’s youth.

Fuente: Cubadebate

imop/