Fidel riding onward

In this regard, young elementary school student Majela Jiménez Pérez, speaking before attendees, which included Félix Duarte Ortega, first Party secretary in the province and a member of its Central Committee, stated, “Fidel left us a free homeland, his principles, his thoughts and ideas for which the youth of new times are fighting.”

Meanwhile, Héctor Vidal Iglesias, who received the award for most outstanding innovator, noted that every January he visits the place where, at eight years of age, he saw Los Barbudos (“The bearded ones” referring to the Revolutionary guerrilla fighters led by Castro) pass by. “I also saw the Comandante en Jefe on his journey toward immortality, last December 2. I will always come out to pay tribute to him, because it’s the best thing a grateful Cuban can do.”

Fuente: Granma

