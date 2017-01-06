Fidel riding onward
the-caravan-of-liberty-arrived-to-ciego-de-avila-on-january-5-and-will-continue-its-journey-to-the-city-of-sancti-spiritus-photo-pastor-batista The Caravan which brought freedom to Cuba following the triumph of the Revolution 58 years ago, once again passed through this province as Cuban youth re-edit its route across the island from Santiago de Cuba to Havana. There, Fidel was multiplied in every student, combatant and resident – faithful continuators of his revolutionary ideas for the construction of a new homeland.

During the main speech of the act, held at the traditional location, the junction between the Central Highway and Maceo Street, Maikel Pérez Valdés, first secretary of the Young Communists League (UJC) in Ciego de Ávila, recalled that younger generations understand well that the hopes of millions of Cubans and people from other parts of the world, traveled in the original Caravan over half a century ago.

In this regard, young elementary school student Majela Jiménez Pérez, speaking before attendees, which included Félix Duarte Ortega, first Party secretary in the province and a member of its Central Committee, stated, “Fidel left us a free homeland, his principles, his thoughts and ideas for which the youth of new times are fighting.”

Meanwhile, Héctor Vidal Iglesias, who received the award for most outstanding innovator, noted that every January he visits the place where, at eight years of age, he saw Los Barbudos (“The bearded ones” referring to the Revolutionary guerrilla fighters led by Castro) pass by. “I also saw the Comandante en Jefe on his journey toward immortality, last December 2. I will always come out to pay tribute to him, because it’s the best thing a grateful Cuban can do.”

06/01/2017
