Early childhood care and the “Educate Your Child” program

Sancti Spíritus has been chosen to host the central event to mark the occasion, which will take place on January 13 in the city of Trinidad.

According to María de los Ángeles Gallo Sánchez, director of Preschool Education at the Ministry of Education, the program aims to assist families in ensuring the integral development of their children at home, and create wider links with the community.

More than 495,000 children aged up to six years old, together with their families, are currently benefited by the program. Of these, 2,386 have special educational needs, and another 2,945 attend preschool through the program, Gallo Sánchez explained at a press conference held January 10.

Likewise, she noted that the program also functions in prisons, to ensure that parents serving time do not lose contact with their children.

She added that the program also provides support for children in non-state daycare centers, to complement their education.

Regarding current challenges, the director emphasized the need to provide further training to program promoters and educators; in addition to increasing the participation of parents in the education of infants.

Meanwhile, Ana María Siverio, principal program researcher, highlighted that it promotes activities that stimulate development and others that precede school education, especially reading.

She stressed that this initiative is not only the responsibility of the Ministry of Education, as it also involves the ministries of Health, Culture and Sport, as well as the Federation of Cuban Women and the Interior Ministry, among others.

Fuente: Granma

