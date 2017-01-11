Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel attends inauguration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega

He emphasized that the day was an historic one for the land of Sandino, and also for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Also participating in the Cuban delegation are Mercedes López Acea, a Council of State vice president and member of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Political Bureau; Rogelio Sierra Díaz, deputy Foreign Minister; and Cuban ambassador in Nicaragua, Juan Carlos Hernández.

After his arrival in Managua, Diaz-Canel was received by the Sao Paulo Forum working group, Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra Díaz reported via his Twitter account.

Fuente: Granma

imop/