Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel attends inauguration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega

diaz-canel-extrema-derecha-participo-en-la-investidura-de-daniel-ortega-y-rosario-murillo-como-presidente-y-vicepresidenta-de-nicaragua-respectivamenteNicaragua can always count on the unconditional support, friendship, and solidarity of the Cuban people and government, reaffirmed Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel, yesterday January 10, as he arrived in this Central American country leading a delegation to attend the inauguration of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, as President and Vice President, respectively.

He emphasized that the day was an historic one for the land of Sandino, and also for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Also participating in the Cuban delegation are Mercedes López Acea, a Council of State vice president and member of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Political Bureau; Rogelio Sierra Díaz, deputy Foreign Minister; and Cuban ambassador in Nicaragua, Juan Carlos Hernández.

After his arrival in Managua, Diaz-Canel was received by the Sao Paulo Forum working group, Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra Díaz reported via his Twitter account.

