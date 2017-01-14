Raul Castro meets US Chamber of Commerce President

Cuban President Raul Castro met on Friday in Havana with visiting Thomas Donohue, president of the US Chamber of

Commerce.

The meeting focused on issues of bilateral interest for both nations, according to a report by Granma newspaper.

Donohue also held talks here with government vice-president and Economy minister Ricardo Cabrisas, with Foreign Investment minister Rodrigo Malmierca and by Finance and Prices minister Lina Pedraza.

The US visitor has been accompanied by the vice-president of the US Chamber of Commerce for The Americas, Jodi Hanson Bond and by the president of Starr insurance company Maurice Greenberg.

Fuente: ACN

