Fidel’s infinite confidence in victory

acto-60-aniversario-ataque-al-cuartel-la-plataComandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz’s strategic vision and infinite confidence in victory, were highlighted during the ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the attack on the La Plata Garrison, in an act held at the site of the Rebel Army’s first victory and presided by Comandantes of the Revolution and decorated heroes of the Republic of Cuba Ramiro Valdés Menéndez and Guillermo García Frías.

Following the triumph of the Revolution the area was transformed and is now home to health, cultural and education institutions as well as Older Adults community centers, according to Adrielis Jardines Díaz, director of the República Popular de Angola Middle School in the zone. During her speech she added that “We must work with efficiency… greater rationality, discipline, contribute by producing more food, continue preparing ourselves to defend the homeland, increase our economic knowledge, and continue the work for which much blood has been shed over so many years of Revolution.”

Also participating in the act were Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, a member of the Communist Party of Cuba Political Bureau and secretary general of the Cuban Workers’ Federation; as well as Beatriz Jhonson Urrutia and Ramón Velázquez Núñez, also Party Political Bureau members, and heads of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, and the Interior Ministry, respectively.

Meanwhile, Raúl Torres, Eduardo Sosa, Luna Manzanares and Annié Garcés performed the song “Cabalgando con Fidel,” composed by Raúl Torres.

