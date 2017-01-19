Good land is cultivated

Machado Ventura toured several agricultural sites to review progress, especially in regards to the potato harvest in the municipalities of Jovellanos, Perico and Martí, where 1,350 hectares are under cultivation.

He dialogued with agricultural workers and leaders, emphasizing that in addition to sowing crops throughout the year, diversification; objective planning; plus the correct use of machinery and irrigation systems are required.

A review of fields at the Units of Cooperative Production La Rosita, Rueda and El Sordo, allowed Machado Ventura to confirm progress in potato cultivation according to Ricardo Menéndez Chapelín, representative of the Ministry of Agriculture in the province, who explained that sowing this crop at the right time and recent weather have helped.

Minister of Agriculture Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero commented that preparation of soils and crop rotation are areas which must be improved in Matanzas.

Also participating in the tour were Teresa Rojas Monzón, first Party secretary in the province, and government leader Tania León Silveira.

