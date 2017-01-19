Good land is cultivated
Chequea Machado Ventura unidades dedicadas al cultivo de la papa

Yesterday, January 18, José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Party Central Committee and a vice president of the Councils of State and Ministers, reiterated here that if progress is to be made in food production, better use of the land must be achieved, noting that more resources have been made available to farmers with the expectation of higher yields.

Machado Ventura toured several agricultural sites to review progress, especially in regards to the potato harvest in the municipalities of Jovellanos, Perico and Martí, where 1,350 hectares are under cultivation.

He dialogued with agricultural workers and leaders, emphasizing that in addition to sowing crops throughout the year, diversification; objective planning; plus the correct use of machinery and irrigation systems are required.

A review of fields at the Units of Cooperative Production La Rosita, Rueda and El Sordo, allowed Machado Ventura to confirm progress in potato cultivation according to Ricardo Menéndez Chapelín, representative of the Ministry of Agriculture in the province, who explained that sowing this crop at the right time and recent weather have helped.

Minister of Agriculture Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero commented that preparation of soils and crop rotation are areas which must be improved in Matanzas.

Also participating in the tour were Teresa Rojas Monzón, first Party secretary in the province, and government leader Tania León Silveira.

Fuente: Granma

