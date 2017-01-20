Defending the future

Running through January 21, the city’s major cultural institutions are welcoming this new wave of scholars investigating the life and work of the national hero, through research projects, as well as artistic and literary works.

A miniature art exhibit by the Colibrí Project was inaugurated during the opening ceremony in the City Historian’s Office, chaired by Camagüeyan poet Luis Álvarez Álvarez, who presented the event’s jury.

Today, January 20, 10 commissions will meet to analyze works in competition presented by young scholars and artists from elementary and secondary schools, and universities, as well as young professionals and workers, along with educational materials and experiences developed by teachers, including computer software and audiovisual works.

Danay Armand Solano, vice president of the José Martí Youth Movement commented that the event has been conceived as a great celebration of knowledge that will be extended to schools and workplaces on the upcoming anniversary of Martí’s birth.

Thus youth and professional specialists are sharing the life and thought of Cuba’s national independence hero to promote his ethical, humanist, anti-imperialist legacy, as a valuable tool to confront present and future challenges.

Fuente: Granma

imop/