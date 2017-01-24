Raúl arrives in the Dominican Republic
On the morning of January 24, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, arrived to Bávaro, Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic, to participate in the 5th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), taking place tomorrow January 25.

The Cuban delegation includes Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, deputy ministers Abelardo Moreno

 

Fernández and Rogelio Sierra Díaz, and Cuban ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Carlos Jesús de la Nuez López.

Fuente: Granma

