Of that figure, about $1,853,000 USD have been implemented in 2016, for a 46.6 percent, according to the report presented at the Fourth Plenary Session of the National Committee of that organization, held in Artemisa, about 70 kilometers southwest of the capital.

Through these projects, about 252 cooperatives are being benefitted, in which actions were carried out to increase the areas under irrigation, using electrical systems or solar panels.

The delivery of agricultural implements, the installation and implementation of mini-industries and other resources for the livestock development, contributing to the productive and economic increase of the cooperatives and their members, are also on the list.

According to the report, the sales of several crops to the State from the peasant organization were fulfilled to 111 percent by late 2016, with more than 2,266,000 tons of products collected.

The document mentioned among other data the increase by the cooperatives of the sales of agricultural products to the tourist sector.

