Uniting educators

Attending the event were Dr. Lesbia Cánovas Fabelo, honorary president of the Cuban Association of Pedagogues; Brazilian journalist and liberation theologian Frei Betto; renowned journalist Katiuska Blanco and Elías Jaua, Venezuelan’s minister of Education.

Taking place at the same time were special conferences, such as “The role of the school in the training of Cuban teachers” by Dr. Rolando Forneiro Rodríguez, the country’s deputy minister of Education; “The concept of education at middle and high school levels;” and “Perfecting education” by Dr. Margarita McPherson Sayú, also a deputy minister of Education.

The afternoon saw the panel discussion “The persistence of the United States blockade of Cuba. Current reality and consequences,” during which information on the monetary cost of damages caused by this policy to various sectors of Cuban society was presented.

During the Congress, which ends this Friday, February 3, panels, forums, symposiums, debates and round table discussions will take place, addressing among other issues, the 2030 Regional Educational Agenda and relevance of the thought of Ernesto Guevara in the development of the New Man.

Fuente: Granma

imop/