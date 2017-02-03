American Airlines Opens Its First Office in Havana

The US air company American Airlines (AA) that recently began flying to Cuba has opened its first commercial office in Havana, reported in Twitter Josefina Vidal, head of the USA General Division of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.
AA’s maiden flight to the island was on November 28th last year. On it came to Cuba the airlines’ commercial manager for the Americas, Alfredo González. In all, 157 passengers flew on that occasion from Miami to Havana International Airport José Martí.
With that flight, AA reopened its regular air routes from the USA to the Cuban capital. From Miami, the airlines operate more than 345 flights a day to 129 destinations in 44 countries, according to the company’s website.
In June 2016, the US Transportation Department authorize six US airlines to start flying to Cuba, after more than 50 years of suspension. The first flights were to provincial cities, and on November 28th they began connecting US cities to Havana.
These flights have helped increase the number of American coming to the island, however all travelers must meet 12 categories set by Washington; they cannot travel as tourists.
Nombre (obligatorio)
Correo electrónico (no será publicado) (obligatorio)
Sitio Web
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Facebook