In defense of the country

This according to Army Corps General Álvaro López Miera, first deputy minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and Chief of General Staff, during the political-military act, held February 1, commemorating 50 years since the founding of the prestigious institution.

The José Martí Military Technical Institute, he explained, was the first university founded by the Revolution, and has been awarded the Antonio Maceo and Carlos J. Finlay Orders, in recognition of its numerous merits.

Thousands of officials have graduated from this center, in addition to countless other compañeros who have continued their professional development at the Institute, stated López Miera, in a ceremony presided by Party Political Bureau member, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, first vice president of the Councils of State and Ministers; Army Corps General Leopoldo Cintra Frías, minister of the FAR; and Mercedes López Acea, first Party secretary in Havana.

He highlighted the presence of alumni among the attendees, including those who participated in internationalist missions in Angola, Ethiopia, and Nicaragua, and have played a decisive role in the implementation, use, modification, conservation and modernization of the FAR’s techniques and strategies.

Meanwhile, Cadet Alejandro Martínez Suárez, speaking on behalf of the new generations of Cubans currently studying at the institution, reaffirmed their commitment to the revolutionary process.

These are times of hard work and study, he stated, and we Cuban youth will always be faithful to the free homeland, the ideas of Martí, Fidel and the Party; and will continue to defend socialism as the only system able to guarantee the full dignity of the people.

During the ceremony, the Institute was presented with recognitions on behalf of the Minister of the FAR and the 75th anniversary seal from the Cuban Workers’ Federation.

Fuente: Granma

imop/