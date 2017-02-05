Teaching history with audiovisual materials

He also highlighted the need for Cuban and Latin American educators to evoke the great liberators of the continent, such as José Martí and Sucre; to read more and use technology to enhance their knowledge.

Meanwhile, René González Barrios, President of the Cuban Institute of History, recalled the various occasions on which the island has been morally attacked by the mass media. Regarding history, he warned how it is sometimes the object of manipulation, noting that “(history) is today the most steadfast ideological support of our national project. It stands as a weapon and tool for teachers, politicians and citizens to strengthen our identity.”

Fuente: Granma

imop/