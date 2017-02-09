Guaranteeing children’s health

The first stage of the campaign will take place February 20-26, and the second April 17-23.

According to Dr. Durán, within the group scheduled to receive vaccinations

are 363,778 under three years of age who will be administered doses during the two periods, while 108,110 nine-year-olds will get a single booster dose in April.

Since 1962 through 2016, approximately 83.8 million doses of poliomyelitis vaccine have been administered, which has allowed all Cubans under 69 years of age to be protected from the disease.

Cuba became the first Latin American country to be declared polio free, maintaining a vaccination rate of 99.5% among all population groups, and

has today eliminated 14 infectious diseases; nine do not present a health risk; five have a very low incidence rate; and some 29 are under control. The country’s mortality rate for deaths associated with infectious disease is less than 1%, making it a minimal cause of death in the country.

Fuente: Granma

imop/