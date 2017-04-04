Cuban President Sends Condolence Message to President Mugabe
A report by the Cuban Embassy in Harare said the situation provoked by the intense and strong rains affecting Zimbabwe since December, got aggravated with the course of Hurricane Dineo in February.

The report adds the affectations are calculated in 200 million dollars, something that caused that the government of Harare declared a national disaster.

The government of Zimbabwe appealed to the international community for contribution in the rescue and help works to aid damaged people.

Fuente: PL

