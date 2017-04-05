Statement by the Federation of Cuban Women regarding Venezuela

The Organization of American States (OAS), the very same that in 1962 expelled Cuba, and commits innumerable acts of treachery against the people to satisfy imperialist machinations, has once again assumed an antidemocratic stance, in violation of its own principles. The servile, unscrupulous behavior of its Secretary General Luis Almagro, who abides completely with the callous interests of the empire, in his attempt to apply the organization’s Democratic Charter against the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, is a clear example.

It is unacceptable that in the 21st century, in the name of democracy, the peoples’ right to sovereignty and self-determination be violated. It is shameful to promote interference in the internal affairs of countries, and far from speaking out against constant human rights abuses on the continent; against the criminalization of protests by social movements; femicide, which sees hundreds of women killed every day; and instead of consolidating the unity of Our America and working together to make the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace – adopted by CELAC in January 2014 – a reality, acts of destabilization are being undertaken against the Bolivarian Revolution and its President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela is not alone, we accompany the country in its struggle, and we recognize the greatness of its revolution and the humanist and solidary legacy of Comandante Hugo Chávez. We stand in defense of the country’s emancipatory social project, faithful followers of those who wrote and continue to write the true history of Latin America and the Caribbean.

We Cuban women, witnesses to similar attacks against our own Revolution, side with the brave, the patriots, those who do not beg on their knees for slices of power and money. From the land of Mariana, Martí, Celia, Vilma, Fidel and Raúl, we declare our unconditional support and solidarity with the Venezuelan government, people, its heroic women, beneficiaries and protagonists of a profound social revolution, and to its President Nicolás Maduro Moros.

The Federation of Cuban Women