UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons to visit Cuba

maria-grazia-giammarinaro-the-united-nations-special-rapporteur-on-trafficking-in-persons-photo-cubaminrexMaria Grazia Giammarinaro, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and girls, will make an official visit to Cuba from April 10-14, on the invitation of the Cuban government.

During her stay, the UN representative will undertake a broad program of meetings and other activities which will allow her to corroborate Cuba’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations regarding trafficking in persons, through a “zero tolerance” policy focused on preventing and combating this crime, as well as protecting victims.

Fuente: Granma

08/04/2017
