UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons to visit Cuba
Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and girls, will make an official visit to Cuba from April 10-14, on the invitation of the Cuban government.
During her stay, the UN representative will undertake a broad program of meetings and other activities which will allow her to corroborate Cuba’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations regarding trafficking in persons, through a “zero tolerance” policy focused on preventing and combating this crime, as well as protecting victims.