LatAm Students to Pay Tribute to Che Guevara

The Continental Latin American and Caribbean Students Organization (Oclae) will reissue the caravan that in 1997 transferred to Cuba the remains of Commander Ernesto Che Guevara and a group of his comrades, reported a local newspaper.
The president of the Oclae, Heidy Laura Villuendas, told the newspaper Juventud Rebelde that this is one of the initiatives to honor Che on the 50th anniversary of his death and 20 of the arrival of his remains to the Caribbean island.
The tour will begin on time in Mexico and Che’s hometown of Rosario, Argentina and will end in Valle Grande, Bolivia, where he was assassinated in October 1967, assured the student leader.
Villuendas added that the students who join the expedition named Hast la Victoria Siempre will always carry with them a sculpture of Che, which they will place in La Higuera.
The caravan will be a pride for those in Latin America and the Caribbean who are ready to defend the just causes of their peoples, the unity and integration of the Patria Grande, added the president of Oclae.
Fuente: PL
imop/
Nombre (obligatorio)
Correo electrónico (no será publicado) (obligatorio)
Sitio Web
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Facebook