Prime Minister of the Congo pays tribute to Fidel Castro

Clement Mouamba, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, paid tribute today to the eternal leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, in the Santa Ifigenia patrimonial cemetery, in the city of Santiago de Cuba.

Before the monolith that treasures the ashes of Fidel, Mouamba laid a floral wreath in the company of Rigobert Maboundou, Cabinet Minister of the Prime Minister, and Pascal Onguemby, ambassador of the Republic of Congo in Cuba.

This is a place of so much glory, which describes the struggle of a people who have always stood and defend the fairest causes of the world, the Congolese Head of Government told reporters.

Cuba has collaborated in the liberation of other countries, among these Africans, and it is a patriotic duty to pay tribute to the memory of that great leader who was Fidel Castro, as well as a fraternal duty of high significance for the Congo and Cuba, he said.

Mouamba stressed that his trip reaffirms the cooperation and solidarity that for more than 50 years both countries have had, very reliable with the involvement of dissimilar fields, including medicine, science and agriculture.

The Prime Minister and his entourage also toured other sites of historical interest such as the Plaza de la Revolución Antonio Maceo and the Museo Histórico 26 de Julio, in the former Moncada Barracks, as part of his official visit to Cuba.

Fuente: ACN

imop/