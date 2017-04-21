Cuban Foreign Minister begins official visit to Greece

Rodríguez was received at the airport by the Director of the Department of Protocol of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aglaia Balta.

The Cuban delegation accompanying Rodríguez is composed of Minrex Director for Europe and Canada, Elio Rodríguez Perdomo; Ambassador Barbara Montalvo, head of the Foreign Ministry Secretariat; and Zelmys María Domínguez Cortina, Cuban ambassador to Greece.

During his stay, the Cuban Foreign Minister will hold official talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, and other government leaders.

Rodríguez Parrilla’s visit is aimed at strengthening the positive relations that exist between Cuba and Greece, and continuing to expand ties in the political, diplomatic and economic-commercial spheres, among other areas of mutual interest.

Fuente: Prensa Latina

