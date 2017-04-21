cuba-honors-humboldt-7-martyrs

In a solemn act held this April 20, the 60th anniversary of the murder of four revolutionary youths outside number seven Humboldt Street, Havana, was commemorated.

During the ceremony, presided by First Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, as well as combatants from the Revolutionary Directorate, it was recalled that 38 days before being ambushed outside the building, Fructuoso Rodríguez, José Machado, Joe Westbrook and Juan Pedro Carbó had participated in the March 13, 1957, taking of Radio Reloj and assault on the Presidential Palace.

All those involved were tirelessly pursued by Fulgencio Batista’s henchmen, with a single objective: to find and kill them.

The police finally located the youths after former comrade Marcos Rodríguez gave up their location.

Neighbors standing on the sidewalk and balconies witnessed the police arrive, heard the machinegun fire which killed the defenseless young men, and watched as their bodies were dragged down the street.

“This is why these events continue to fill us with indignation. How can we not defend something which cost so much blood? There is no doubt that we are on the right side of history,” stated Raúl Alejandro Palmero Fernández, President of the Federation of University Students (FEU) at the University of Havana, during the tribute act.

In times of Revolution “We have learned to defend ourselves with ideas and thoughts but, if necessary, we will once again position machineguns in the University of Havana to defend what we students have built,” he stated.

Also presiding the tribute were Miriam Nicado, a member of the Communist Party of Cuba Political Bureau and rector of the University of Computer Sciences; Olga Lidia Tapia Iglesias, a member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat; Susely Morfa González, Party Central Committee member and first secretary of the Young Communist League; as well as Council of State member and FEU National President, Jennifer Bello Martínez.

Fuente: Granma

imop/