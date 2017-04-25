Machado Ventura receives delegation from the Communist Party of Spain 

In a fraternal atmosphere which characterizes the ties between the two political organizations, Machado spoke to the visitors about the contents and strategic reach of the documents adopted during the 7th Party Congress, as well as the country’s efforts to boost its economic development despite the continued application of the U.S. blockade, the impact of the global economic crisis and the effects of climate change.

For his part, Centella reaffirmed the Communist Party of Spain’s support for the Cuban people and highlighted the continued relevance of the thought and actions of Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro to present day social struggles.

Also participating in the encounter was José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, a member of the PCC Secretariat and head of the Central Committee’s International Relations Department.

The visiting delegation undertook a program of activities which included attending the main event marking the 56th anniversary of the victory at Playa Girón, as well as meetings with senior officials of the Party, government, National Assembly of People’s Power and Young Communists League (UJC).

Fuente: Granma

