Raul Castro receives President of Seychelles

Cuban President Raul Castro received Thursday afternoon his counterpart from the Republic of Seychelles, Danny Faure, who is on an official visit to Cuba.

Both leaders tackled the bilateral relations and said there is willingness to strengthen cooperation. They also discussed the international situation.

President Faure was accompanied by Minister Macsuzy Mondon, Foreign Relations secretary Claude Morel, and Aude Labaleine, secretary of State for Presidential Affairs.

On the Cuban side were present Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Rogelio Sierra Díaz, Foreign Minister and his deputy, respectively.

Fuente: ACN

imop/