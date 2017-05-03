A May Day of commitment

Today May 1, a march celebrating International Workers Day is taking place in Havana, with Army General Raúl Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Councils of State and Ministers, on hand.

Fifty thousand youth led the parade of workers in the capital on May Day which was dedicated to them this year, as the present and future of the homeland.

Cubans are motivated to march today by the Revolution’s social conquests, its continuity into the future, and the challenges of building a more just, prosperous, and sustainable society.

Many generations of Cubans are coming out to pay tribute to Fidel and to Che, on the 50th anniversary of his death in combat; to defend the country’s sovereignty, demanding an end to the U.S. economic, financial, commercial blockade and the return of territory illegally occupied by the Guantánamo Naval Base.

