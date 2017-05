The head of state will be also honored as Doctor Honoris Causa by the University of Havana.

After leading a process of changes for over a decade called People’s Revolution under the premise of socialism of good living, Correa will transfer the Ecuadorean presidency to Lenin Moreno on May 24.

Rafael Correa visited Thursday the once Moncada Barrack, currently Ciudad Escolar 26 School, in the context of his official visit to Cuba.

In the museum of the former military stronghold, the Ecuadorean president was aware of details about the assault to this fortress, carried out in 1953 by a group of young men led by the Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in order to fight Fulgencio Batista´s dictatorship (1952-1958).

As his first official activity, Rafael Correa paid tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, whom he described as an example for Latin America and the rest of the world.

At Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, where other famous Cuban patriots´ mortal remains are lying, Correa also paid homage to the National Hero Jose Marti.