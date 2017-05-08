Cuba in Action Week Against Mosquito in America

Desde el 8 de mayo semana de acción contra el mosquito en las Américas
Cuba joins today a week of action against the Mosquito in the Americas with a broad program of activities, focused on the elimination of breeding insects transmitters of arbovirus, Aedes aegypti.
Sponsored by the Pan American Health Organization, the conference coincides with the intensive period of confrontation with the vector, as well as the increase of rainfall and high temperatures, which lead to the appearance of the Aedes mosquito, transmission agent of dengue, chikungunya , Zika and malaria.
Directed in particular to schools, work centers and the community, the initiative seeks greater social participation by mobilizing the population and the main actors to control mosquito infestation, Cuban health officials told the press.
They also emphasized that the epidemiological situation in relation to arbovirosis is favorable, however, a high risk persists due to the circulation of several viruses caused by this agent.
Officials from the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Unit of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health once again insisted on anti-vector work and the role of the family in mosquito control.
Fuente: PL
Nombre (obligatorio)
Correo electrónico (no será publicado) (obligatorio)
Sitio Web
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Facebook