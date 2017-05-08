Tribute to Cuban and Venezuelan Revolutionaries Killed in Combat

Authorities, diplomatic staff, students and the Cuban people remembered here today in a political-cultural event the 82nd anniversary of the fall in unequal combat of revolutionaries Antonio Guiteras (Cuba) and Carlos Aponte (Venezuela).
Both were at the head of a group awaiting the arrival of the yacht Amalia, to transfer them to Mexico with the aim of preparing an expedition that would contribute to the fight against the Cuban regime of 1935.
Victims of a betrayal, they fell on May 8, 1935, in a confrontation with troops that outnumbered them and had more armaments, in areas of El Morrillo fort in the outskirts of this city, located 100 kilometers east of Havana.
The ceremony began after the traditional pilgrimage from the obelisk that evokes the place where Guiteras and Aponte fell, on the banks of Canímar river, to the aforementioned fortification where their mortal remains rest.
Juana Ortiz, director of international relations of the Provincial Assembly of the People’s Power of Matanzas (Government), said that the death of the two heroes ‘is one of many examples of men of this continent committed to the struggle.’
Maria Cermeño, an official of the Venezuelan embassy on the island, also attended the ceremony, who told Prensa Latina that the united people will defend the Bolivarian Revolution in search of greater social justice.
Fuente: PL
