Cuban Demands Increasing South’s Presence at UN Security Council

Cuba repeated its call to guarantee a larger presence of the South in the United Nations Security Council in order to take balance and credibility to that body.
‘The current composition of the Security Council does not show the geopolitical realities; therefore, it needs to be rebalanced. There is no doubt that the developing countries are underrepresented,’ Cuban Ambassador Humberto Rivero said during consultations on the reform of the 15-member body.
According to the Cuban diplomat, the updating process must include three key issues: regional representation, size and categories of its members.
The current Security Council is made up of five permanent members (United States, Russia, China, France and United Kingdom) and ten countries that rotate every two years.
‘By virtue of the above, the main objective of the enlargement must be the rectification of the insufficient representation of developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America in that body at present, thus undermining Council’s interests, authority and credibility, Rivero warned.
According to the Cuban representative, the enlargement should translate into an increase in new permanent members, particularly with two countries from each of those three regions.
The new permanent members must have exactly the same prerogatives and rights as the current ones, including the veto power, without establishing selective or discriminatory criteria, he noted.
Regarding the rotating members, he recalled that Cuba favors an increase of at least 15 members.
Rivero insisted that Cuba favors an increase of a minimum of 11 States in the Security Council, which would have at least 26 members.
‘Only with that number, the ratio between Security Council members and UN State members would get closer to the proportion that the organization had when it was founded,’ he said.
Fuente: PL
