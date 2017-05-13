Cuban and Chinese Children and Youth Celebrate Living in Peace
Cuban and Chinese Children and Youth Celebrate Living in Peace

During an event dedicated to the 55th and 56th anniversaries of the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC) and the Jose Marti Pioneers’ Organization, respectively, children and youth representatives from the two territories held a harmonious exchange.

Humberto Eguiazarow, general secretary of the UJC’s grassroots committee, (assistant military attache) recalled that the celebrations included the 95th anniversary of the Communist Youth League of China.

As usual, we invite you to celebrate the privilege of being children in societies whose priority is the welfare of all human beings, instead of the laws of the market and the wealth of a minority, he said.

He also invited the children and youths attending the event to evoke that in both Cuba and China, one can live in peace, despite being part of a world marked by so many conflicts and injustices.

He also favored that this activity will strengthen friendship between the new generations of Chinese and Cubans.

