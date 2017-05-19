Ernesto Guevara Memorial Complex undergoing restoration

Restoration works are being undertaken on the Che Guevara Memorial Complex in the city of Santa Clara, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the guerilla hero’s death, and 20 years since his remains were laid to rest at the site.

Maira Romero, director of the beautiful complex explained that cleaning the statue of Che, as well as repairs to the base, supports, joints, and metal lettering, figure among the most important works being carried out at the site.

Improvements will also be made to the stairway leading up to the Memorial and the mausoleum where the remains of the guerilla fighter and those of his comrades in Bolivia, rest.

Repair and restoration works are being undertaken in collaboration with the Havana City Historian’s Office and Villa Clara Provincial Cultural Heritage Center, as well as Alemán Michael Diegmann and the MD Projektmanagement company.

Fuente: Granma

