Domadores Ready to Defeat Tigers

Members of the Cuban boxing franchise participating in the 2017 edition of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) assured that they are ready today overcome the challenge in the match against the Uzbekistan Tigers in the quarterfinals of the 4th edition.
‘Now we are are at home. The boys have the disposal to give a good boxing show, and win, no matter how,’ said the Cuban head coach of the Cuban team, Rolando Acebal.
The Cuban team is forced to win, to make up a 2-3 deficit they got as visitors last Saturday, and to achieve that, it will depend on fighters like Roniel Iglesias (69 kg) and Julio Cesar La Cruz (81 kg), Olympic gold medalists in London in 2012, and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, respectively.
‘Things were not as favorable as we expected there in Uzbekistan, but now, in here, we will win 5-0,’ said Julio Cesar La Cruz.
Meanwhile, Uzbek head coach Tulkin Kilichev, clarified that when they were swept last year, he did not use his main boxers, because the Olympic Games were the fundamental target, but now, it will not be the same.
‘It is very difficult to fight for two important qualifications. Now we come from winning the Championship of Asia, there is still time for the World Cup, and we did not want to lose this opportunity to make history and to make use of the preparation of the continental tournament to face the World Series,’ he mentioned.
The Uzbek visitors are bringing a team in which Shakhram Giyasov (64) and Bektemir Melikuziev (81), who were second in Rio 2016, the last one in the 75 kilos, stand out.
Also, the Cuban team will include the three-time World Champion Lazaro Alvarez in the 60 kg, 2015 World Championship runner-up Yosvany Veitia (52 kg) and Jose Angel Larduet in the over 91.
The one who turns out to be the winner, will go to the semifinals to match the winner of the match between the Colombia Heroic and Thunders of Italy, now going 3-2 in favor of the Europeans.
Fuente: PL
imop/
