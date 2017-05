Dear compañero Oscar,

Accept my fraternal congratulations in the name of the Cuban Party, government, and people, who share the joy of your liberation.

History will not forget your determination and loyalty to the cause of Puerto Rican independence, which is essential to Our America.

We await you in Cuba, with all the honors and affection you deserve, whenever it may be possible for you.

An embrace,

Raúl Castro Ruz

Fuente: Granma

