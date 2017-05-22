Cuba to Be a Gateway to America with Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski

We are very pleased that the gateway to the Americas is Cuba, Xavier , general director of the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski, which receives today its first customers in the Cuban capital, said.
Destribats told that to build the first five-star hotel in Cuba is part of Kempinski’s philosophy in his taste for jewelry and also confirms that Havana has a lot of Europe.
We came to see the building and we talked with Cuba’s Gaviota Group, about the idea that they had to make the best facility in the Americas and the world and I think we have achieved it, he said.
Kempinski is one of the most prestigious hotel groups in the world and the oldest in Europe. It operates 74 hotels in some 30 countries, the report said.
Although this hotel will open its doors today, the opening ceremony of the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski is set for some few days later, the report said.
Its opening ceremony is part of a strategy that will allow capture high-standard market and takes place after three years of execution through a project conceived by the Office of the Historian of Havana.
The hotel has 246 rooms, including 196 standard rooms and 50 suites, as well as bars, restaurants and gyms. It is located at La Manzana de Gomez (Gomez Block), first European-style shopping arcade in Cuba in 1917.
