Senior Adult Chairs: a Space for the Insertion of Cuban Elders

Inserting the elderly in academic programs is one of the objectives of the Chairs of the Elderly in Cuba, stated the vice president of that space at the University of Havana (UH), Miriam Marañón.
He explained that these issues are related to the aging process from a psychological and social level from spirituality seen not from faith, but from feelings.
He recalled that the Chairs of the Elderly began in 2000 as an educational project of the Faculty of Psychology of the UH that spread throughout the country for its results in the quality of life of older adults.
‘In each Cuban university there is a Chair of the Elderly,’ said Maranon, who added that those attending this project do not reproduce any university career because they better themselves culturally.
Marañón also pondered the 6th Workshop EduMayor 2017 that began today in the center of high studies with the participation of 147 delegates.
Nombre (obligatorio)
Correo electrónico (no será publicado) (obligatorio)
Sitio Web
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Facebook