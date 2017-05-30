Extraordinary session of National Assembly of People’s Power convoked by Council of State

The Republic of Cuba’s Council of State, in accordance with Articles 78 and 90 of the Constitution, voted to convene an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power, June 1, this year, at 9:00am, in Havana’s Convention Center, in order to analyze the following documents:

1. Conceptualization of the Cuban Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development

2. Policy Guidelines of the Party and the Revolution for the period 2016-2021

Also to be presented is information regarding foundations for the Social and Economic Development Plan through 2030: Vision of the Nation, Axes, and Strategic Sectors.

Fuente: Granma

