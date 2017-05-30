New Immigration Talks Between Cuba and Canada

The 2nd Round of Migration Talks between Cuba and Canada is scheduled to be held in Ottawa on June 1-2 to evaluate the exchange in this area, the Cuban Foreign Ministry announced.
A note published on Cubaminrex stated that this meeting will help to assess the migration flow and continue the exchange on a Draft Memorandum on Migration, as an effective mechanism to ensure a regular and secure migration between both nations.
The event is aimed at increasing cooperation to fight human trafficking and illegal trafficking of migrants, according to the report.
Fuente: PL
imop/
Nombre (obligatorio)
Correo electrónico (no será publicado) (obligatorio)
Sitio Web
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
Facebook