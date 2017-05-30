New Immigration Talks Between Cuba and Canada
A note published on Cubaminrex stated that this meeting will help to assess the migration flow and continue the exchange on a Draft Memorandum on Migration, as an effective mechanism to ensure a regular and secure migration between both nations.

The event is aimed at increasing cooperation to fight human trafficking and illegal trafficking of migrants, according to the report.

Fuente: PL

imop/

Por el 30/05/2017   /   INGLÉS   /   Escribir un comentario
