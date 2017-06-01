Parliament Reflecting on Cuba´s Present and Future

The First Vice President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, has today assessed the people´s and participatory analysis of the ruling documents for the Cuba´s economic and social model.
I believe it is a process that embodies the concepts of democratic participation and social responsibility, Miguel Diaz-Canel told Prensa Latina during the extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power held at the Havana International Conference Center.
After analyzing over 50 pages of the present document that includes the conceptualization of the Cuban economic and social model of socialist development, CubaÂ´s first vice president stressed that what has been agreed garners our peopleÂ´s thinking capacity.
Diaz-Canel said that over a million debates and more than 40,000 meetings were carried out and 76,000 proposals made by the people after analyzing and discussing such documents.
The first vice president, who headed the Health and Sports, Food-Farming and Industry, Construction and Energy Commission, stated that this participatory practice is a democratic exercise for the National Assembly, and also reaffirms our peopleÂ´s thinking capacity.
In his opinion, these are weighty but substantial documents, and therefore, these are considered as guidelines for what we have to do for CubaÂ´s economic and social development.
Fuente: PL
imop/
