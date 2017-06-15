Cuban Foreign Minister to Visit European Countries

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will visit the European states of Turkey, Austria, Slovakia, Italy, and the Vatican, the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry informed today.
The tour will begin this Thursday, June 15 and during the same Rodríguez will carry out an extensive program of official meetings with his counterparts and other national authorities.
During the last month of April, the Cuban Foreign Minister made a similar trip in which he visited Spain, Portugal, and Greece.
Fuente: PL
