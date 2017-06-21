Cuba Hosts First International Junior High School Workshop

With a tribute to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the 1st International Junior High School Workshop an inclusive school” was opened today at the Conference Center in this capital, with the participation of about 200 delegates.
This meeting, dedicated to the Commander-in-Chief, the 50th anniversary of the death of Ernesto Che Guevara and the 500th anniversary of Havana, has as a main objective to exchange experiences for the improvement of education in function of the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Representatives from Cuba, Angola, Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, the United States, Saint Lucia, Equatorial Guinea and Panama, representing the nation’s largest delegation, are attending the meeting.
The host country is participating with 90 teachers and managers of that educational level, who previously attended a series of courses and workshops with a view to their preparation and training.
According to the director of Cuban middle school education, Zoe La Red, this event ratifies the need for the unity of educators for the hope of children, adolescents and young people, a premise similar to the International Congress, Pedagogia 2017, held in February this year.
She also said that teachers’ training and educational inclusion, the urgency of a more comprehensive education, the consolidation of a quality lifelong education and gender parity, are among the main issues to be discussed this time.
Teachers’ role in the knowledge society, information and communication technologies (TICS) in junior high education, the school-family-community relationship and the aesthetic and artistic education in this subsystem, will also be analyzed.
The 1st International Junior High School Workshop, to be held until June 23rd, is organized by the Cuban Ministry of Education with support of international organizations such as the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
The opening conference of the meeting â€˜Junior High Education. Background, current situation and perspectives’ was in charge of Cuban Deputy Education Minister, Margarita McPherson.
