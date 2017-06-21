Raúl receives Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines
raul-castro-ralph-gonsalves-foto-estudios-revolucionArmy General Raúl Castro Ruz, President of the Councils of State and Minister, received the Honorable Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who is making an official working visit to Cuba.

During the fraternal meeting the two leaders discussed the excellent advance of bilateral relations and celebrated the recent 25th anniversary of their establishment. Gonsalves reaffirmed his solidarity with the Revolution in the context of the new U.S. policy toward Cuba.

They likewise addressed issues of regional and international interest, in particular ongoing maneuvers directed toward the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Accompanying the distinguished guest was his Excellency Ellsworth John, ambassador from St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Cuba.

Participating on the Cuban side were Marcelino Medina González and Rogelio Sierra Díaz, interim and deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, respectively.

Granma

