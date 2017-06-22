Cuba Keeps Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya under Control

Cuba keeps diseases as dengue, zika and chikungunya under control, despite the existence of their transmitting agent: the mosquito Aedes Aegypti, said today the director for Vigilance and Anti-Vectorial Battle at the Public Health Ministry (MINSAP), Carilda Pena.
The expert recognized that in the warmest months, the country experiences an increase in the number of vectors that transmit those arboviruses (aforementioned diseases), due to high temperatures, rains and environmental humidity.
Between May and July, the population of that mosquito increases significantly due to those factors and with then increase of the transmitting agent, the number of infections also increases.
For that reason, during the whole month of June, the country redoubles the actions to fight the mosquito, such as home inspections, fumigation of houses, working centers and risk spaces.
Since 2016, the number of municipalities regarded as of highest risk by the health authorities decreased from almost 60 to 33, she said.
‘There are no deaths of Zika or dengue, or overcrowded hospitals or cases of newborn congenital anomalies,’ she said.
In 2017, the country increased its clinical epidemiological vigilance, which is especially performed by the primary health case centers, based on sanitation in vulnerable localities, due to their hygiene and environmental situations, she specified.
Pena asserted that although there has been progress in Cuba, while the mosquito and the means and conditions for its reproduction exist, the MINSAP would continue its activities to fight dengue, zika and chikungunya.
Fuente: PL
imop/
